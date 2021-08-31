 Skip to main content
Mayo to help with medical needs of refugees at Fort McCoy
top story

Mayo to help with medical needs of refugees at Fort McCoy

Mayo Clinic Health System will be assisting with the medical needs of the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, some 10,000 of whom are anticipated to arrive at Fort McCoy in the coming weeks. 

Medical vehicles arrive on base Wednesday at Fort McCoy in preparation for the arrival of Afghan refugees. 

Mayo and Gundersen Health System will be available to provide acute or complex healthcare services to the refugees, thousands of whom have already arrived, which cannot be offered on the base. 

“We are proud to be able to provide this care as an expression of Mayo Clinic’s values and humanitarian mission,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Following Afghanistan's overtaking by the Taliban, refugees have begun being transported to a few select national military bases, including Fort McCoy, located near Tomah. U.S. Army and Army Reserve members have been called to the base to help support the needs of the refugees.

Local organizations and nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, are offering assistance in the form of donations. Among the items needed are new socks, diapers and prayer or yoga mats. For a list of needed donations, or information on making a monetary contribution to assist the refugees, visit https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/ or call Catholic Charities at 608-782-0710.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

