Mayo to help with medical needs of refugees at Fort McCoy

Mayo Clinic Health System will be assisting with the medical needs of the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, some 10,000 of whom are anticipated to arrive at Fort McCoy in the coming weeks.

Mayo and Gundersen Health System will be available to provide acute or complex healthcare services to the refugees, thousands of whom have already arrived, which cannot be offered on the base.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are proud to be able to provide this care as an expression of Mayo Clinic’s values and humanitarian mission,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Following Afghanistan's overtaking by the Taliban, refugees have begun being transported to a few select national military bases, including Fort McCoy, located near Tomah. U.S. Army and Army Reserve members have been called to the base to help support the needs of the refugees.

Local organizations and nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, are offering assistance in the form of donations. Among the items needed are new socks, diapers and prayer or yoga mats. For a list of needed donations, or information on making a monetary contribution to assist the refugees, visit https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/ or call Catholic Charities at 608-782-0710.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.