Mayo to offer COVID-19 vaccine at Prairie du Chien site starting March 4

Mayo Clinic Health System will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals March 4 at its Prairie du Chien location.

Vaccine appointments will be available at Mayo's Prairie du Chien clinic Tuesdays and Thursdays. Mayo's La Crosse, Arcadia, and Sparta sites are currently providing shots of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Individuals currently eligible for doses under Wisconsin State Department of Health guidelines include remaining phase 1A individuals and the first tier of 1B, including those 65 and older, fire and police. The next grouping, which includes teachers, congregate living residents, grocery store employees and more, is set to be eligible starting early March.

Registered Mayo patients will be notified via their Patient Online Services account or mailed letter when they are able to make an appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System reminds community members that the speed with which local facilities are able to vaccinate community members for COVID-19 depends on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines provided by the state and federal government. The number of vaccination appointments available will be based on the current supply of doses.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

