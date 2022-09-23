Mayo to offer flu shots in early October, Gundersen giving doses during wellness visits

Select Mayo Clinic Health System locations will begin offering flu shots next month, with some Gundersen Health System sites already giving shots during wellness visits.

Starting Oct. 3, Mayo will allow flu shot appointments at La Crosse and Onalaska clinics. Appointments can be made via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400.

Gundersen Health System earlier this month began providing the vaccine during scheduled wellness visits.

Both Mayo and Gundersen are set to open their flu shot clinics on Oct. 17.

The CDC advises all individuals 6 months and older, unless otherwise advised by a physician, receive a flu shot in September or October. The COVID 19 vaccine does not protect from flu, and vice versa.

An earlier onset and more severe flu season is anticipated this year, after minimal infections during the pandemic.

"For the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter," says Dr. Abinash Virk, infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "In comparison, in the winter of 2020 when we were all masking and social distancing there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed."

The flu vaccine is generally 40 to 60% effective in preventing illness, and for those who do become infected may reduce the severity of symptoms and complications.

"Each year's flu vaccine provides protection from the three or four influenza viruses that are expected to be the most common during that year's flu season," says Dr. Erica Zell, family medicine physician at Mayo La Crosse and Onalaska.

In addition to vaccination, flu prevention strategies include washing hands frequently, using sanitizer, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, considering masking in crowded indoor spaces, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when ill.