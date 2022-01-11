Mayo to present potential renovation plans to City Commercial Design Review committee

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is considering an expansion and renovation of its hospital, with early development plans scheduled to be reviewed this week.

According to the City of La Crosse website, the commercial/multi-family design review committee is set to look over plans Friday morning for a development on the Mayo Campus, 800 West Ave. The Tribune contacted Mayo Tuesday morning and was informed the hospital is in the "planning phases for a potential hospital bed tower replacement."

According to the Commercial Design Standard Application filed by Mayo, the hospital is looking to construct a six story, plus basement, addition to the Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (CAMS) building. The addition would be approximately 290,000 square feet and include medical/surgical beds, ICU beds, a newborn/mom unit, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy procedural units, rooftop helistop and more.

The proposed renovation would not expand on services or add beds but is designed to "modernize the inpatient environment" with single-person rooms and closer proximity to the operating rooms in the CAMS.

Per Mayo's application, construction is proposed to start March 2022. However, Mayo leadership has not finalized a decision on the prospective expansion, a hospital representative said, and is seeking early zoning review and plan approval from the City of La Crosse in preparation of beginning construction, should all internal approvals be secured.

The request for zoning review and project plan approval, Mayo states, does not guarantee that the project will move forward. However, if approved, "The modernized hospital building would be a significant addition to the La Crosse community and the Washburn neighborhood," according to Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin.

The project, Mueller adds, is "one component of a larger revitalization plan for the La Crosse campus that will include updated facilities, more green space and greater connectivity to our neighbors."

Mayo will share project development plans publicly upon completion of the hospital's internal review and approval process.

