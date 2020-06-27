Mayo to resume full pay of workers next month after COVID-19 salary reductions

Mayo Clinic locations, including the La Crosse hospital, will begin restoring full pay to most staff next month after implementing temporary salary cuts in April due to COVID-19. In addition, furloughed employees will return to work late summer.
Starting in mid-July, salaries will resume in full for Mayo employees, with the exception of senior leadership. While some furloughed staff will resume work on campus at the end of August, others will start working remotely as a COVID-19 precaution.
"Because of our staff's teamwork and commitment to patients, our practice reactivation over the past eight weeks has truly exceeded expectations for revised 2020 patient volumes and financial targets,” said Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "In short, we are in a much better position than we anticipated, and we're very pleased to be able to restore pay and end furloughs early."
Farrugia notes Mayo Clinic "is taking a deliberate and proactive approach to secure available government relief funding through the CARES Act, making sure to only retain those funds that can be directly attributed to the pandemic."
On April 28, in light of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayo facilities nationwide imposed temporary salary cuts of 7% for salaried allied health staff; 10% for consultants and senior administrators; 20% for the Mayo Clinic CEO and CAO and 15% for their direct reports. Hourly staff, such as desk attendants and lab technicians, did not have their wages reduced.
Gundersen Health System in April also began temporarily limiting hours of or furloughing some employees, citing the loss in revenue due to COVID-19.
A Gundersen spokesperson Friday said the hospital was not yet reporting a timeline of when full pay and hours might resume.
