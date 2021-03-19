Mayo to start vaccinating those 16 and older with health conditions next week

Mayo Clinic Health System will begin offering the COVID 19 vaccine to the newest eligibility group, those 16 and older with health conditions, starting Monday in accordance with Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

Approximately 1,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Mayo Clinic Health System next week. Eligible patients in Southwest Wisconsin age 18 and older can directly schedule their vaccine appointment using Patient Online Services, the Mayo Clinic App or by calling 608-392-7400.

These doses are reserved for those who have not previously received a COVID-19 vaccine at a Mayo location; are not already scheduled to received their vaccine; and have not received another vaccination of any type within the two weeks prior to or following the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in La Crosse, Arcadia, Sparta and Prairie du Chien. Patients are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine wherever it is available to them.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

