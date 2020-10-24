Mayo using Remote Patient Monitoring to aid coronavirus patients during post hospitalization recovery

The effects, and contagiousness, of COVID-19 can continue for weeks after diagnosis. For those who have been hospitalized for the virus, vigilance and quarantine are crucial for minimizing severity and spread.
As with any hospitalized patient, medical providers continue to follow up with coronavirus sufferers post discharge, but the rapid-spread nature of COVID-19 means every excursion outside the home puts others at risk.
In an effort to minimize patient interactions with the public, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as of Aug. 19 has been utilizing remote patient monitoring (RPM) for coronavirus sufferers, providing them with basic medical equipment for self-testing oxygen levels and temperature and connecting them with a nursing team for frequent virtual examinations.
RPM, offered since 2016 for chronic care patients, is conducted out of Mayo Clinic Rochester, and, in response to the regional onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a special sector was created for COVID-19 patients in late spring.
Over the past two months, Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin locations have conducted over 150 touch points with patients via the service, and managed around 20 youth patients, age 3 months to 17, enrolled in pediatric COVID care.
After checking out of the hospital, coronavirus patients with comorbid conditions and at moderate to high risk for complications are supplied with a a pulse oximeter, thermometer, scale for keeping track of possible dehydration related weight loss, blood pressure monitor and an electronic tablet for recording and entering vital signs twice daily, with data to be analyzed at Mayo. Patients also receive education packets, a list of resources and are connected with a social worker if they need assistance in obtaining groceries or essential items. Patients not requiring hospitalization may be eligible for RPM on a more basic level.
Support Local Journalism
The RPM team continuously monitors the vitals and symptom assessments submitted by patients, checking for any changes in biometric data. Oxygen levels are closely watched to intervene before issues such as shortness of breath manifest.
"Early detection can limit the severity of decompensation potentially reducing need for admission or shortening a hospital stay," says Dr. Tufia Haddad, Mayo Clinic oncologist and medical director for the Center for Connected Care's remote patient monitoring team.
Gina Von Ruden, nurse manager for Mayo Clinic Health System, says patients are generally followed for 20 days, with the potential for earlier or later release from the RPM program. Nurses check in twice daily, asking about fever, breathing and symptom levels, reminding patients to take any necessary medications and encouraging them to move around within their homes to aid in oxygenating the lungs. Generally, Von Ruden says, patients do well after leaving the hospital, with few requiring readmittance for their COVID-19 symptoms.
Jean Stavenau, a pediatric nurse with Mayo Clinic Health System, works with youth COVID-19 patients, and says the RPM program and frequent phone check-ins allow the care team to deduce whether a patient should come back to the facility for further care, and whether they are set to be released from quarantine at the 20 day mark.
For teens undergoing coronavirus isolation, Stavenau says, mental health is of special concern, as many thrive on socialization. While younger patients tend to experience milder symptoms and shorter bouts of the virus, the emotional and mental effects can be great, and Stavenau says listening carefully, answering questions, and providing support are important parts of her role in caring for them, even on a virtual basis.
As a nurse, Stavenau is no stranger to connecting with patients by phone, but she says COVID-19 provides a special challenge with "a lot of unique symptoms and different scenarios." However, patient response to RPM has been positive, taking away some of the stress of patients who are trying to be mindful of quarantine and may be fearful to seek medical assistance that requires venturing out.
"Now we have a means for a patient to receive care while in the comfort in their own home, and a frequent contact point to help assist them in navigating some of those challenges they're having concerns with, with the aim to address any issues before they need to leave to recieve on-site, in-person care," Von Ruden says.
With some postponing medical appointments and screenings due to fears of viral contraction, virtual care can be a way to meet needs. Von Ruden says Mayo Clinic facilities are "continuously doing work to further the use of digital tools across our health system," which may include establishing sites with internet access and devices for patients to use.
"As time goes on we will more frequently see both the need and the improved outcomes that are associated with patients who are able to receive their care at home," Von Ruden says.
Virtual care, however, is not adequate for all situations. Patients should check with their provider regarding any ailments and issues they may have, as in-person examinations or procedures may be required and should not be delayed. Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, and other area facilities follow strenuous coronavirus prevention guidelines, including masking, distancing and sanitation and urge individuals to seek needed care.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.