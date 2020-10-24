Mayo using Remote Patient Monitoring to aid coronavirus patients during post hospitalization recovery

As a nurse, Stavenau is no stranger to connecting with patients by phone, but she says COVID-19 provides a special challenge with "a lot of unique symptoms and different scenarios." However, patient response to RPM has been positive, taking away some of the stress of patients who are trying to be mindful of quarantine and may be fearful to seek medical assistance that requires venturing out.

"Now we have a means for a patient to receive care while in the comfort in their own home, and a frequent contact point to help assist them in navigating some of those challenges they're having concerns with, with the aim to address any issues before they need to leave to recieve on-site, in-person care," Von Ruden says.

With some postponing medical appointments and screenings due to fears of viral contraction, virtual care can be a way to meet needs. Von Ruden says Mayo Clinic facilities are "continuously doing work to further the use of digital tools across our health system," which may include establishing sites with internet access and devices for patients to use.

"As time goes on we will more frequently see both the need and the improved outcomes that are associated with patients who are able to receive their care at home," Von Ruden says.