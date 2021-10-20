Mayo vaccine clinic open dates extended

Mayo Clinic Health System is extending the dates of its vaccine clinic to accommodate increased patient interest in flu and COVID vaccines.

The clinic, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in La Crosse, will be open an additional two weeks. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays until Nov. 11. Patients may receive the flu shot, first or second doses of the COVID vaccine, or Pfizer booster shots, if eligible, at the site.

Walk-ins or appointments are accepted. To schedule, call 608-392-7400 or use Patient Online Services.

Mayo last week administered 4,000 vaccine doses, with around a third of patients receiving a COVID vaccine. COVID testing is also offered at the site.

"We’re expecting to see increased volumes at the vaccination clinic for the next several weeks," says Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator for the Flu Shot Clinic and COVID-19 vaccination site at Mayo n La Crosse. "Demand for influenza and the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines has been steady and robust, and we are also preparing for the impending FDA approval of the Moderna booster and pediatric dosing of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years of age."

The FDA's independent advisory committee meets Oct. 26 and the CDC's independent advisory committee meet Nov. 2-3 to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years of age. Individuals 12 and over are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over qualify for Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Patients who have previously been infected with the coronavirus are urged to be vaccinated.

"Even if you've had COVID-19, whether it was a mild case or more severe, we still recommend that you get the vaccine," says Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, family physician at Mayo in Onalaska. "It's important to do all you can to protect yourself against this virus. Plus, getting vaccinated protects others as well because it reduces the spread of COVID-19."

Gundersen Health System's flu shot clinics are open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 24 at both the La Crosse clinic on level one and the Onalaska clinic on level four.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

