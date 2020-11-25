Mayo welcomes second facility dog as Luca joins Luna

For two years, Luna the yellow lab has been top dog at Mayo Clinic Health System, winning over staff and patients alike with her soulful eyes and ever positive attitude.

But the addition of black lab Luca to the canine staff roster hasn’t sparked any jealousy — rather, the pair are overjoyed to be sharing puppy love duties, with the need for comfort greater than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Luna, who reported for her first shift at Mayo in La Crosse in November 2018, is owned by occupational therapist Lisa Morgan and completed her facility dog training through Canine Companions for Independence in California.

Morgan has been involved with the program for three decades, helping raise puppies, bred specifically for the two-year program, for their first 18 months before they enter the CCI regional training service. CCI graduates come at no charge to the recipient, and Mayo was selected as one of two facilities to benefit from a sponsorship from PetSmart, the funds of which covered training and other costs.

Luna, now 4, completed her final training in Delaware, Ohio, coming to Mayo with knowledge of 40 commands. She was instantly welcomed into the employee fold, ridiculously cute in her formal badge and good natured under all circumstances.