Mayor announces city buildings for potential emergency winter shelter

Mayor Mitch Reynolds has provided an update on the potential use of city buildings for temporary emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The mayor will issue an emergency order to allow use of city buildings as emergency overnight shelter if there is a lack of available space at Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, New Horizons and Ruth House.

In a news release Wednesday, Reynolds outlined which buildings would be used and the order in which they will be used: South Side Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S.), Harry J. Olson Senior Center (1607 North St.) and Northside Policing Center (713 St. James St.).

If Reynolds issues the emergency order, the Common Council members will be presented with it as legislation after it is issued and can either ratify, modify or rescind entirely.

Seniors of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center are concerned about its potential use as an emergency shelter; however the center is a city-owned building being operated by a private group – the Harry J. Olson Senior Center, Inc. – that uses the building for senior programming.

Due to disagreements over the conditions of the purchase agreement, an unfinished contract remains between the city and the Harry J. Olson group. The city maintains that the group is using the building without a valid lease and has served eviction notices.