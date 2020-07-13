Mayor calls for removal of controversial Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park in La Crosse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat Monday asked the city's Board of Park Commissioners to remove the Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park, after years of debating the future of the controversial artwork.

"It is time. Communities across our nation are facing the symbols from their pasts and making decisions about how to heal and move forward," Kabat wrote in a letter to the board.

The roughly 60-year-old statue has received pushback from community members for depicting exaggerated racial stereotypes of Indigenous communities.

The mayor asks the board to remove the statue and temporarily store it until the family of the statue's artist, Anthony Zimmerhakl, finds a new home for it, after requesting its return to them.

"I understand there will be upset residents, but deep down each of us must know that it is time to retire the Hiawatha," Kabat wrote. "Let's come together in solidarity to move all of La Crosse forward in a positive way."