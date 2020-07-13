You are the owner of this article.
Mayor calls for removal of controversial Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park in La Crosse
Ho-Chunk Nation members, the artist's family members and city officials met earlier this week to discuss what it would take to move the "Hiawatha" statue off city land.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat Monday asked the city's Board of Park Commissioners to remove the Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park, after years of debating the future of the controversial artwork.

"It is time. Communities across our nation are facing the symbols from their pasts and making decisions about how to heal and move forward," Kabat wrote in a letter to the board.

The roughly 60-year-old statue has received pushback from community members for depicting exaggerated racial stereotypes of Indigenous communities.

The mayor asks the board to remove the statue and temporarily store it until the family of the statue's artist, Anthony Zimmerhakl, finds a new home for it, after requesting its return to them.

"I understand there will be upset residents, but deep down each of us must know that it is time to retire the Hiawatha," Kabat wrote. "Let's come together in solidarity to move all of La Crosse forward in a positive way."

This is a developing story. Return to lacrossetribune.com for updates.

