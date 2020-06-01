Mayor Kabat hopeful to open dialogue with protesters, urges them to work with city to keep safe

"I think my military instincts kind of kicked-in, like I need to go do something," Brown said. She's served in the national guard for the last five years, and is a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Brown described the incident, saying Christy went to the driver's side to confront the man, and then she suddenly saw "this cloud of orange."

"But since she couldn't see, she grabbed the side of the vehicle and he actually took off," Brown recalled, "and she ended up falling."

"And we were two cars back, and I don't know, my instinct was to just get out of the car and help her," she said.

"When I approached her, once again, she was just covered head to waist in orange. And my reaction was it just looked like paint there was so much," Brown said.

Protesters handed water to Brown who began to flush out Kabat's eyes until paramedics arrived.

She said she didn't realize it was Christy Kabat, the mayor's wife, until she read about it in the Tribune.

"Either way, it doesn't matter who you are or what your title is. You still should receive the same care as anyone else," Brown said.