Mayor Kabat hopeful to open dialogue with protesters, urges them to work with city to keep safe

La Crosse's Mayor Tim Kabat said he is ready to work with protest organizers to find solutions to ongoing problems in the community and keep them safe while protesting.
Protests about George Floyd's death and ongoing police brutality against black communities continue to spark across the country, and La Crosse has joined the movement, as activists marched and chanted through city streets during the weekend.
At Sunday night's protest, Kabat joined protesters and spoke to them outside City Hall, promising to work with the La Crosse Police Department this week to address a list of demands the group had.
"I did reach out to them just offering to basically sit down and start a dialogue," Kabat said, who was monitoring the protests virtually. "It just so happened they wanted me to be there and start that night."
"My main role was to listen to their concerns and the things that they wanted to share," Kabat said on Monday about the event.
Those at the protest urged Kabat to look into issues in the community, especially those that disproportionately affect the black community such as affordable housing, poverty, racism, job opportunity, mental health, substance abuse and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These are very difficult issues," Kabat said.
Protesters also called for more transparency and a foundation of trust with its local government.
"We know that here locally we can do better when it comes to those issues of transparency and trying to work with our community to make this a better place for everybody, including our citizens of color," he said.
Kabat said that the city has made efforts to bridge these gaps with things like neighborhood resource officers, whose job is to actively build relationships with community members.
The police department is also working on a website that will fully display statistics for arrests, contacts and use of force and has logged "thousands and thousands" of hours in cultural bias training.
But Kabat said he recognizes there's more to be done.
"It's clearly not good enough yet. We've got to do more to meet people in the format that they will participate in," he said. "And honestly, I asked for that last night. Like, can you help me? Because I don't have all the answers. I don't know how to reach people and to get to them."
He said the city will make efforts to reach people through social media and websites more, "so that people know what's going on, they feel like a part of it, and that they can influence and make positive change."
Plans for a safe protest
Movements across the country are escalating, where citizens are being tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets and attacked, and buildings and vehicles are being set ablaze.
And Kabat said he's worried that things could still escalate similarly in La Crosse.
"I do not want to see anybody get hurt or have something happen here where the focus has been taken away from the very effective messages we've heard," he said.
So far, La Crosse's protests have been largely peaceful with few incidents of violence or destruction. The mayor said he hopes open communication and planning can keep that going.
"We want to obviously do everything in our power to make sure people can exercise their First Amendment rights," Kabat said.
Kabat said he and the police department have been working with protest organizers to map out routes for the marches so that they can properly block off traffic.
"I don't have any problems with people using the public right-of-way or being in the street, as long as we know ahead of time and can divert traffic," Kabat said.
Many have criticized the protesters for stopping traffic around the city, some suggesting the marchers need permits. But Kabat said protesters are within their right to do so.
"A concert in the park or Oktoberfest is a lot different than people petitioning the government or exercising their free speech rights," he said. "We don't want to put hardly any limits on that."
The next organized protest in La Crosse will be Wednesday night at Riverside Park. Officials are working with groups to map out a safe route for them to march through the streets to avoid any incidents with traffic and drivers.
"Obviously I can speak firsthand, because there was a frustrated driver who pepper sprayed someone I happen to know pretty well," Kabat said, referring to a man who pepper sprayed his wife at Saturday's protest.
Christy Kabat, who was marching in the protest with her neighbor and young children, confronted a man who had driven up to the traffic light at La Crosse and Fourth Streets "either too close or too fast," the mayor said.
The man then pepper sprayed her in the face and drove away, knocking her to the ground.
"She's banged up," Kabat said of his wife, saying she has bruises, skinned knees and is still washing the orange residue from the substance out of her hair, two days later.
"I just — I just had this feeling that something was going to happen," said Molly Brown, who was also stopped at the red light, just two cars behind the incident. When she saw what happened, she jumped out of her car to help.
"I think my military instincts kind of kicked-in, like I need to go do something," Brown said. She's served in the national guard for the last five years, and is a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Brown described the incident, saying Christy went to the driver's side to confront the man, and then she suddenly saw "this cloud of orange."
"But since she couldn't see, she grabbed the side of the vehicle and he actually took off," Brown recalled, "and she ended up falling."
"And we were two cars back, and I don't know, my instinct was to just get out of the car and help her," she said.
"When I approached her, once again, she was just covered head to waist in orange. And my reaction was it just looked like paint there was so much," Brown said.
Protesters handed water to Brown who began to flush out Kabat's eyes until paramedics arrived.
She said she didn't realize it was Christy Kabat, the mayor's wife, until she read about it in the Tribune.
"Either way, it doesn't matter who you are or what your title is. You still should receive the same care as anyone else," Brown said.
"It really did sadden and anger me," Brown said of the incident. "Considering that protests had been so peaceful up until that point. And I hope despite this, they can still continue on in a peaceful manner, despite what's going on in the nation, and continue to fight for what's right.
Kabat said Christy did receive medical treatment after the incident.
"She's the toughest person I know, so she's doing all right," he said.
The police are still investigating the incident, and Kabat said he hopes the incident doesn't mar the efforts of the peaceful protesters.
"This is bigger than the mayor and bigger than the mayor's spouse that's going on," he said.
'The bottom line'
La Crosse's mayor said he supported the protester's efforts and praised the change it has already caused.
"Let's give credit where it's due. They have conveyed their message," Kabat said. "What they're talking about and those issues are getting shared widely."
"The bottom line is that these types of police killings of African Americans just has to stop," he said.
Kabat will join protesters at the march on Wednesday, and is hopeful that a positive dialogue has now been open between city officials and the community about the issues at hand.
"I hope that they know that I care and I want to work with everybody to come up with solutions so that we can make this place even better than it is," he said, noting that La Crosse has a long way to go still.
"We're by no means close to being perfect, so I'm committed to spending every day to try to make that better," he said. "I'm hopeful that they realize that I'm right here."
