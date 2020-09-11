Mayor Kabat outlines 2021 operating budget totaling $93.6 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Tim Kabat shared details from the 2021 executive operating budget Friday, with total expenditures for city-run services and operations totaling $96.3 million.

Levy spending, which includes police and fire department services, parks, public libraries and road maintenance and is funded by La Crosse property taxpayers, is proposed at a sum of $68.8 million.

Utilities and enterprise funds, which encompass water, sewer and stormwater along with transit, are budgeted at $27.4 million.

The total for levy spending represents a 4.1% decrease in real dollars during Kabat's two terms, with the city's 2013 budgeted tax level spending totaling $71.8 million. That totals almost $3 million since 2013.

The property taxes needed to fund the 2021 operating budget total $34.3 million, about $300,000 less than the 2013 figure of $34.6 million.

The proposed 2021 city mill rate is $10.62 per $1,000 in property value, a 13.3% decrease from the 2013 mill rate of $12.25, which Mayor Kabat's office attributes to "La Crosse's strong fiscal management."

The budget, however, hasn't been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.