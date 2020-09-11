Mayor Kabat outlines 2021 operating budget totaling $93.6 million

Mayor Tim Kabat shared details from the 2021 executive operating budget Friday, with total expenditures for city-run services and operations totaling $96.3 million.
Levy spending, which includes police and fire department services, parks, public libraries and road maintenance and is funded by La Crosse property taxpayers, is proposed at a sum of $68.8 million.
Utilities and enterprise funds, which encompass water, sewer and stormwater along with transit, are budgeted at $27.4 million.
The total for levy spending represents a 4.1% decrease in real dollars during Kabat's two terms, with the city's 2013 budgeted tax level spending totaling $71.8 million. That totals almost $3 million since 2013.
The property taxes needed to fund the 2021 operating budget total $34.3 million, about $300,000 less than the 2013 figure of $34.6 million.
The proposed 2021 city mill rate is $10.62 per $1,000 in property value, a 13.3% decrease from the 2013 mill rate of $12.25, which Mayor Kabat's office attributes to "La Crosse's strong fiscal management."
The budget, however, hasn't been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.
Department requests have resulted in a $4 million deficit. That was addressed, the mayor's office says, through measures including spending cuts, reduction in health-care insurance costs, the elimination of several vacant positions and one-time revenues in the form of tax-increment financing and room tax reserves to balance the budget.
The mayor's office shared the following 2021 executive budget objectives:
• Maintains nearly all service levels and programs. COVID-19 and the closure of facilities significantly impacted library services, parks and recreation programs and the La Crosse Center in 2020 and some reduced services will remain into 2021.
• No staff layoffs or furloughs. Provides for collectively bargained pay increases and step increases for good staff performance.
• Addresses a portion of the cuts from the economic recession plan by re-instating limited hours and services at both branch libraries.
• Funds La Crosse Police neighborhood resource officer program with 10 NROs in the Washburn, Northside, Downtown and Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhoods and parks, parking and transit officers.
• Maintains code technician, chronic-nuisance technician and community risk-reduction specialist in the Fire Department – Community Risk Management to address chronic nuisance properties and public health education.
• Funds community development programs for new affordable housing, workforce development, housing rehabilitation, chronic nuisances and dilapidated structure deconstruction, neighborhood social workers, the Hintgen-Huber neighborhood initiative and finding shelter, services and housing for our homelessness citizens.
• Provides resources for enhanced maintenance and repairs of our playgrounds, park shelters, facilities, trails, open spaces and natural areas. Continues our push to refurbish neighborhood parks.
• Continues MTU service with southside circulator, new buses including electric buses and continues no fares into 2021 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and rider safety.
• Repairs and repaves more than six miles of streets and utility infrastructure, including Airport Road, Gillette Street, Main Street and Jackson Street/State Road.
