Mayor Kabat responds to rally questions

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat issued a response Saturday to questions raised during last weekend’s protest march.
Kabat supports the 8 Can’t Wait recommendations on policing standards and says he is working with La Crosse police on most of the initiatives, including limiting the use of force, de-escalation, requiring body cameras, training and community oversight.
The mayor also said he is working on legislation to create a citizens advisory board to increase community oversight of police practices.
For a transcript of Mayor Kabat’s response, go to www.lacrossetribune.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.