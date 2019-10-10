The Mayor's Neighborhood Conference will present the fifth annual Neighborhood Revitalization Awards to the individuals and organizations listed below, to be received at the conference Oct. 19 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse.
Individuals receiving the "Bridge Builder Award" will be Terry Bauer and Terry Peterslie with Moon Tunes, for their leadership, service and promotion of La Crosse and local music.
The organization receiving the same award will be Outdoor Recreation Alliance, for their commitment to promoting outdoor recreation.
Delores Spies will receive the "Good Deed Doer Award," for her leadership, service and compassion for the La Crosse community.
