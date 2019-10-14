{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Tim Kabat invites members of the La Crosse community to the fifth annual La Crosse Mayor's Neighborhood Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse.

For more information on this year's free expo, email griswoldc@cityoflacrosse.org or call 608-789-7500.

