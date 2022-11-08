Mayor recognizes November as “National Runaway Prevention Month”

This morning, Mayor Mitch Reynolds will recognize November as National Runaway Prevention Month.

The event is hosted by Runaway and Homeless Youth Mediation and Emergency Services, a local organization that provides services to local youth and young adults that are experiencing homelessness, are considering running away or those that have runaway.

“The purpose (of the event) is to establish that we do have services locally,” said Rosanne Northwood, director of RHYMES. “It’s our hope that it’s going to help get the word out about our program, pique more interest and also help raise the visibility of the unique needs of youth and young adults that are experiencing housing insecurity or have run away or considering runaway and really help get them connected to some services.”

RHYMES provides a 24/7 crisis line, drop-in center, basic needs (food, clothing, hygiene), family mediation and connecting youth with other local services.

Each year, an estimated 4.2 million youth and young adults nationwide experience homelessness — 700,000 of which are unaccompanied minors, meaning they are not part of a family or accompanied by a parent or guardian. On any given night, approximately 41,000 unaccompanied youth ages 13 to 25 experience homelessness across the nation.

Youth from historically marginalized communities, including Black, Indigenous and people of color and LGBTQ+ identified youth, are often underserved in runaway homeless programs. However, those youth have higher rates of homelessness and running away, Northwood said in a press release.

RHYMES is a collaborative project that has been around for just over a year. It began in 2021 as a collaboration between Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, Cia Siab Inc., The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and the YWCA La Crosse.

Northwood said that a future goal for the organization is to be able to provide shelter for runaway and unhoused youth.

“Investing in youth and their safety and security is important,” Northwood said. “Helping them find safe shelter helps other things be possible.”

The mayor could not be reached for comment.

If you or someone you know needs access to RHYMES services, their 24 hour talk/text crisis line is 608-406-2993.