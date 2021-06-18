Mayor Reynolds declares June 21 as 'Make Music La Crosse Day'

It's official: La Crosse will be full of music on Monday.

The city is participating in an international celebration of all things music on June 21, the summer solstice, which has now been declared by Mayor Mitch Reynolds as the first annual "Make Music La Crosse Day."

The event is a free outdoor music-making event, with virtual options, where musicians of all skill level and background are invited to celebrate and make music.

Over 90 cities across the country are participating this year in the celebration that began in France almost 40 years ago.

La Crosse will have a "wild and wonderful mix" of more than 13 different musical events, both in-person and virtual.

A map on MakeMusicDay.org/lacrosse/ can filter through genres, times of day, locations, musicians and more to help listeners find acts throughout the day.

Where to catch the live music: