Mayo's COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center seeing success among patients

Mayo currently has enough access to provide all hospitalized patients with a full five to 10 day course of Remdesivir, which must be started in the hospital, but there is not currently enough Bamlanivimab for all eligible individuals.

As Remdesivir is not approved to be administered in a home setting, having individuals come to the Outpatient Therapy Center is the safest, most efficient and most practical option, as the space, which consists of four exam rooms and has its own entry and exit, prevents viral exposure to the general population and frees up valuable hospital space and staff. Only those otherwise clear to leave the hospital will finish the remainder of their Remdesivir injection course at the center.

"Certainly the patients who have received it are glad to be out of the hospital," Malone says.

Bamlanivimab, comprised from laboratory-made proteins which mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens by blocking the virus from attaching to and entering human cells, is available under emergency use authorization by the FDA to those who meet criteria. Those under 65, the age at which risk level for severe coronavirus cases increases, must have other risk factors or comorbidities to be eligible.