Mayo's Dr. Andrew Jagim receives national Nutritional Research Award

A Mayo Clinic Health System specialist was announced this week as the winner of the 2020 National Strength and Conditioning Association Nutritional Research Award.

Dr. Andrew Jagim, director of sport medicine research at Mayo, is the 17th recipient of the honor, awarded annually since 2013.

"(Jagim) has changed many lives and exemplifies what it is to be an NSCA professional," says NSCA executive director Michael Massik.

Award winners are selected for their contributions to the NSCA, their local community and the field of nutritional research for athletes, with past recipients, NSCA Research Committee members and volunteers serving on the judging panel.

Jagim's research, which has been published in peer-reviewed journals and at national conferences, is centered on nutritional requirements, the connection between athletic performance and health, and the safety and efficacy of dietary supplements.

Jagim is currently "investigating the prevalence of low energy availability in collegiate athletes in addition to examining the impact of nutritional supplementation on recovery following surgery."