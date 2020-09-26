Mayo's Dr. Mark Wieland helping to address disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority groups

National COVID-19 deaths have now surpassed 204,000, and while all age brackets and ethnicities have been impacted, minority and low socioeconomic groups are dying from the virus at disproportionate rates.
Dr. Mark Wieland, community internal medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, this summer co-authored an article and a study on the disparate impact of the coronavirus on vulnerable populations, and how the pandemic is magnifying long-standing imbalances in health care.
"Unfortunately we just crossed the threshold of 200,000 deaths in the U.S., and according to the latest figures, death rates are 2.4 times higher among African Americans as compared to whites, and 1.5 times higher for Hispanic, Latino and Indigenous groups," Wieland says. "From a biomedical aspect the higher infection rates and deaths in these minority, low socioeconomic groups are related in part to existing health inequities -- mainly higher rates of chronic diseases -- disproportionate barriers to health care access and utilization, and health care inequities."
Through the Rochester Healthy Community Partnership, experts including Wieland are working to remedy these disparities, chronicled in their study "Community Engagement With Vulnerable Populations."
The group is using CDC guidance to create messaging via video, text, audio and other platforms in six languages, which is shared by 26 leaders from differing groups with their communities.
The leaders, who relay questions and concerns from community members back to the team, help dispel conspiracy theories or myths about vaccines, the origin of the virus, and "home remedies" for treatment or prevention. In addition, the leaders share information on testing, seeking medical care, resources and infection prevention guidance.
Factors that increase infection susceptibility among those in low-income areas or members of minority groups include less access to healthy, fresh foods, housing density (subsidized housing or multi-generational living arrangements) which make social distancing more difficult and more frequent use of public transportation. With the increase in telehealth services during the pandemic, internet access can also be a hurdle.
In addition, minority individuals may be less likely to have jobs with extensive sick leave or have the ability to work remotely, and may be more likely to be employed in essential fields. According to the CDC, about 25% of employed Hispanic, Black or African American individuals in the U.S. work in the service industry, compared with 16% of non-Hispanic white adults.
According to the article "The Disproportionate Impact of COVID-19 on Racial and Ethnic Minorities in the United States," co-authored by Wieland, "only 20% of African American workers have the privilege of working from home compared to 30% of whites. ... Across the country, African Americans are more likely to use public transportation to commute to work compared to whites, 34% versus 14%, respectively. ... Only 55% of essential workers in the food service industry have access to paid sick leave."
In addition, the article states that prior to the pandemic, 24% of Native Americans, 22% of African Americans, and 19% of Hispanics were considered impoverished, compared with 9% of white people. The median wealth of white households across all income brackets is 10 times that of African American households, "Therefore, these minority groups have less financial capacity to make healthful decisions in the midst of the financial hardships that have accompanied the pandemic. "
Says Wieland, "Both the biomedical factors and the social determinants lead back in part to a foundation of structural racism -- the legacy of redlining and housing segregation comes to mind."
Because there is a "justifiable legacy of mistrust," authentic community engagement is essential for reaching diverse demographics, Wieland says. By joining forces with community stakeholders, medical professionals and researchers can more quickly identify and respond to community needs. Immigration status and language barriers can be obstacles to trust and effective communication, and having a respected community leader at the center helps break the barrier. Just as crucial is providing timely information and instruction.
"There are many challenges -- the changing face of the pandemic itself, and the changing externalities," Wieland says. "Since now we're in the business of doing risk communication, which involves message communication and dissemination, we need to make sure we're careful to send a consistent message and a message that's always true and accurate while matching the frenetic pace on the ground."
The top concerns of community members have also morphed as the pandemic wages on. In the early spring, biomedical issues, including disease transmission and care access, were most frequently voiced. But since shutdowns occurred and many businesses continue to struggle, socioeconomic fears -- unpaid leave, lost wages due to quarantine, pressure to return to work -- have escalated. And the eventual rollout of a coronavirus vaccine, anticipated to occur in 2021, has brought a new wave of apprehension.
"There is some reticence -- 'I don't want to be the guinea pig, this vaccine is being rushed, it's politically motivated, I don't want to be a part of it,'" Wieland relays.
Assuaging these concerns will be among the priorities of the team, along with working to ensure equitable access when a vaccine is approved, adequate testing and contact tracing in underserved communities and provision of essential supplies and services.
"The COVID-19 crisis provides an opportunity for clinicians to collectively act on the root causes of these fundamental inequities that have been flagrantly demonstrated by the pandemic," Wieland and his coauthors state in the article. "Because many systemic inequities were put in motion by design, clinicians and other front-line health-care workers can be important catalysts in designing a new more equitable system that promotes health for all Americans irrespective of social or economic background."
