Mayo's Dr. Mark Wieland helping to address disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority groups

The leaders, who relay questions and concerns from community members back to the team, help dispel conspiracy theories or myths about vaccines, the origin of the virus, and "home remedies" for treatment or prevention. In addition, the leaders share information on testing, seeking medical care, resources and infection prevention guidance.

Factors that increase infection susceptibility among those in low-income areas or members of minority groups include less access to healthy, fresh foods, housing density (subsidized housing or multi-generational living arrangements) which make social distancing more difficult and more frequent use of public transportation. With the increase in telehealth services during the pandemic, internet access can also be a hurdle.

In addition, minority individuals may be less likely to have jobs with extensive sick leave or have the ability to work remotely, and may be more likely to be employed in essential fields. According to the CDC, about 25% of employed Hispanic, Black or African American individuals in the U.S. work in the service industry, compared with 16% of non-Hispanic white adults.