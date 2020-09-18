Mayo's Dr. Poland discusses "twindemic," says masks will be worn even after COVID-19 vaccine is available

Masks, Poland reiterates, must entirely cover the mouth and nose to be effective, and will need to continue to be worn even after an approved vaccine is administered, at least until high levels of public immunity are reached.

Eye coverings, including glasses, goggles and face shields, offer increased protection, and soap and water is the most effective way to clean hands, as it destroys the lipid membrane of the virus. Hand sanitizers containing at least 60% ethyl alcohol are the second best choice.

Science proves, Poland says, that an individual can spread the coronavirus without knowing they are infected, so people should assume all public surfaces are contaminated and act accordingly.

Poland anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases in November and December as people travel to visit family for the holidays and mingle with those outside their households at parties.

"We are aware of tragedy after tragedy occurring because we tend to think, 'These are my family, these are my close friends. They're quote-un-quote clean,'" Poland says of the high number of cases resulting nationwide from weddings, graduation celebrations and birthday parties.

Becoming infected, he adds, only takes "one breach."