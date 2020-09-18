Mayo's Dr. Poland discusses "twindemic," says masks will be worn even after COVID-19 vaccine is available

As the coronavirus continues to spread in rapid fashion, flu season in the Midwest is fast approaching, with the potential of a perfect storm as the two viruses intertwine into a "twindemic."
Dr. Gregory Poland, infectious disease expert and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, addressed the potential effects of simultaneous infections during a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon.
With the exception of new loss of taste and smell, which is exclusive to COVID-19, flu and coronavirus symptoms are largely indistinguishable, making precautionary behaviors, in tandem with the flu vaccine, imperative this fall and winter.
Nationwide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 6.7 million, with related deaths fast approaching 200,000. By the end of 2020, Poland says, coronavirus fatalities may climb to 400,000. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates deaths from the previous 2019-20 flu season at between 24,000 to 62,000.
The flu vaccine, though "imperfect" with an approximately 50% effectiveness rate, is strongly recommended for all but the very low percentage of people who cannot receive it due to medical conditions.
An approved COVID-19 vaccine is at least months away, and it may be years until it is available to the entire population worldwide. The flu vaccine, Poland notes, has been in manufacture for eight decades.
How effective a coronavirus vaccine will be, and how long those effects will last, is unknown, and Poland notes the number of Americans willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine is "dropping precipitously" at as low as between 20% to 40%.
Herd immunity, however, is not a viable option to stopping viral spread, as the estimated fatality infection ratio, between 0.3 and 1.3%, according to a Sept. 9 article from Nature Reviews Immunology, means deaths would skyrocket before immunity is reached.
Presuming an optimistic herd immunity threshold of 50%, this would translate to between half a million to 2.1 million deaths in the U.S. alone, the article states.
An effective vaccine, Poland agrees, is the safest way to reach herd immunity.
In the interim, Poland stresses prevention, noting "human behavior, ecological environmental factors, and viral and host fitness are the factors that drive these outbreaks."
Dropping temperatures, decreased humidity levels and the tendency to congregate indoors in colder months creates a trifecta of risk, but Poland stresses, "You cannot, you simply cannot, get infected with (COVID-19) or influenza unless you breathe it in or introduce it into your eyes, nose or mouth by your hands.
In addition to the flu vaccine, "Your best defense right now is a mask, distance and handwashing. Those are extremely good," Poland says.
Masks, Poland reiterates, must entirely cover the mouth and nose to be effective, and will need to continue to be worn even after an approved vaccine is administered, at least until high levels of public immunity are reached.
Eye coverings, including glasses, goggles and face shields, offer increased protection, and soap and water is the most effective way to clean hands, as it destroys the lipid membrane of the virus. Hand sanitizers containing at least 60% ethyl alcohol are the second best choice.
Science proves, Poland says, that an individual can spread the coronavirus without knowing they are infected, so people should assume all public surfaces are contaminated and act accordingly.
Poland anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases in November and December as people travel to visit family for the holidays and mingle with those outside their households at parties.
"We are aware of tragedy after tragedy occurring because we tend to think, 'These are my family, these are my close friends. They're quote-un-quote clean,'" Poland says of the high number of cases resulting nationwide from weddings, graduation celebrations and birthday parties.
Becoming infected, he adds, only takes "one breach."
Those breaches of social distancing or mask wearing can have lifelong, or even fatal, consequences, as the effects of coronavirus infection go beyond respiratory.
"Really, there is not an organ the virus won't affect, including the brain," Poland says.
What the ultimate toll of the pandemic will be, and how it will ultimately be contained, is yet to be determined.
"This canvas that we call 'COVID-19' is only 30-some weeks old," Poland says. "...We know a thimble full of what we'll know a decade from now about this virus."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"We are aware of tragedy after tragedy occurring because we tend to think, 'These are my family, these are my close friends. They're quote-un-quote clean.'"
Dr. Gregory Poland, infectious disease expert and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.