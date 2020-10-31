Mayo's drive-thru COVID-19 testing service to be moved indoors Monday

Mayo Clinic Health System's drive-thru COVID-19 testing service will be moved indoors Monday.

The site, which opened in March and has provided testing to over 37,000 patients thus far, will continue to operate at the corner of 10th and Ferry streets with patients now being served inside Mayo's former occupational health building. Testing is available to symptomatic patients from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The COVID-19 test site at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta will continue to operate at its current location.

"Our drive-thru test site has worked well for patients by allowing them to remain in the comfort of their vehicles," says Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System. "However, with winter fast approaching and the need to continue COVID-19 testing for the foreseeable future, we felt this was the best option for patients and our test site staff at this time."

Patients must call either their provider at Mayo or the COVID-19 nurse hotline at 507-293-9525 ahead of arrival for screening. Approved patients will be given information on alerting staff of their arrival, and will be provided with an estimated wait time and then contacted when they are permitted to enter the building for testing.

Test results are generally available within 24 to 72 hours and patients who test positive will be advised on the next steps of care.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

