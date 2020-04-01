Mayo's drive-up service for anticoagulation clinic patients minimizes contact during COVID-19

Among those most at risk for severe cases of COVID-19 are those older than 60 and people with preexisting conditions, and unfortunately most patients with blood-clotting disorders fall under both those categories.
In keeping this vulnerable population safe in a time of viral spread, the anticoagulation clinics at Mayo Clinic Health System, and its affiliate hospitals, have implemented drive-up testing services, where patients can have blood drawn without leaving their vehicle.
The service, which piloted March 18, serves people using the blot clot prevention drug warfarin.
Requiring regular dose management, patients must have blood samples taken as often as twice a week to determine their international normalized ratio, which generally involves a 20-minute clinic visit between registration, waiting room time, blood draw and check out.
With the drive-up option, contact time between patient and staff is cut down to five minutes, with the nurse asking health screening questions, which include checking on any COVID-19 symptoms, before taking a blood sample and relaying any instructions.
The concept was originally broached before COVID-19, when a Mayo Clinic Health System nurse thought a drive-up service would benefit the many anticoagulation patients with mobility issues. When patients began calling the clinic during the past few weeks, hesitant about being exposed to the general public amid viral spread, the hospital brought the idea to fruition.
"Our patients had voiced significant concerns about coming in to have their INR checked," said Gina Von Ruden, nurse manager for Mayo Clinic Health System. Cancelled appointments, she notes, could have dangerous consequences, as cardiovascular conditions including atrial fibrillation, stroke or valve replacement are susceptible to bleeding or clotting events.
The drive-up service, Von Ruden says, is beneficial to the health of both the patients and the nurses, allowing them to "keep the contact but decrease the physical contact."
Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin region serves 1,500 patients in its anticoagulation clinics, including 600 at the La Crosse location, and the feedback has been positive, Von Ruden says.
"I've gotten some nice phone calls," Von Ruden said. "They appreciate we are finding creative ways to care for them safely. I'm really proud of our nurses stepping up to find innovative ways to help our patients and putting (those plans) in action."
Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients the anticoagulation drive-up service is not to be utilized for COVID-19 testing.
