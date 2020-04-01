Mayo's drive-up service for anticoagulation clinic patients minimizes contact during COVID-19

Among those most at risk for severe cases of COVID-19 are those older than 60 and people with preexisting conditions, and unfortunately most patients with blood-clotting disorders fall under both those categories.

In keeping this vulnerable population safe in a time of viral spread, the anticoagulation clinics at Mayo Clinic Health System, and its affiliate hospitals, have implemented drive-up testing services, where patients can have blood drawn without leaving their vehicle.

The service, which piloted March 18, serves people using the blot clot prevention drug warfarin.

Requiring regular dose management, patients must have blood samples taken as often as twice a week to determine their international normalized ratio, which generally involves a 20-minute clinic visit between registration, waiting room time, blood draw and check out.

With the drive-up option, contact time between patient and staff is cut down to five minutes, with the nurse asking health screening questions, which include checking on any COVID-19 symptoms, before taking a blood sample and relaying any instructions.

