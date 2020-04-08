Mayo's environmental services technicians crucial to keeping patients, staff safe during COVID-19

"We're here to help save lives and be protective for the sake of everyone," Lemke says.

With hospital visitors largely prohibited due to COVID-19 precautions, Lemke's role has expanded to include support system, chatting with patients and providing some comfort during a lonely and uncertain time.

The extra level of care is appreciated, as is the dedication of the EVS staff. While it may seem doctors and nurses are receiving the majority of the kudos during the pandemic, Porath says her team has indeed been lauded for their efforts.

"The teamwork here in the southwest is amazing," Porath says. "It doesn't matter what title is on your name badge. We've all stepped up during this time and we've all gotten recognition."

Though the staff is scrupulous in its sanitation, Porath emphasizes the importance of every person practicing thorough hand washing and disinfection.

"Our job is to provide a clean and safe environment, and I think if everyone works together we will be able to overcome this COVID-19," Porath says.

