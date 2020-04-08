Mayo's environmental services technicians crucial to keeping patients, staff safe during COVID-19

In the face of COVID-19, households, businesses and entities have ramped up cleaning efforts, but at medical facilities in particular disinfection has reached new levels.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, environmental services technicians are dedicating solid eight-hour shifts to sanitizing every touch point and surface, not just once but several times a day. No phone, stair handle, keyboard or armrest is left untouched.
"We walk the halls with a rag in our hand," says Diane Lemke, environmental services technician at Mayo in La Crosse.
The hospital has about 100 EVS techs on staff, with 21 overseen by Joan Porath, EVS supervisor for direct patient care. The job is not an easy one, Porath says, especially since COVID-19 spread to the La Crosse community in mid-March.
"We're on the frontlines of infection," Porath says of her department.
When cleaning rooms used by patients with the virus, EVS staff wear full personal protective equipment, including gown, mask, gloves and eyewear.
The layers, combined with the physical effort of scrubbing, sometimes leaves Lemke uncomfortably warm, but the stringently enforced attire provides her reassurance she won't expose her family to germs. Before leaving work, Lemke changes into her casual clothes and heads home to put a load in the laundry.
"We're here to help save lives and be protective for the sake of everyone," Lemke says.
With hospital visitors largely prohibited due to COVID-19 precautions, Lemke's role has expanded to include support system, chatting with patients and providing some comfort during a lonely and uncertain time.
The extra level of care is appreciated, as is the dedication of the EVS staff. While it may seem doctors and nurses are receiving the majority of the kudos during the pandemic, Porath says her team has indeed been lauded for their efforts.
"The teamwork here in the southwest is amazing," Porath says. "It doesn't matter what title is on your name badge. We've all stepped up during this time and we've all gotten recognition."
Though the staff is scrupulous in its sanitation, Porath emphasizes the importance of every person practicing thorough hand washing and disinfection.
"Our job is to provide a clean and safe environment, and I think if everyone works together we will be able to overcome this COVID-19," Porath says.
