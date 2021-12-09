Mayo's Family Birthplace ranked a 'Best Hospital for Maternity' by U.S. News & World Report

The Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has been recognized as a "Best Hospital for Maternity" by U.S. News & World Report.

Ratings were published on the U.S. News & World Report website Tuesday. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is one of 237 that received the High Performing rating in Adult Maternity Care for uncomplicated pregnancies.

"We are so humbled in Southwest Wisconsin Family Birthplace in La Crosse to receive this recognition," says Karizma Maxson, DNP, MSN, RN-NIC, nurse manager for the Family Birthplace, Southwest Wisconsin, Mayo Clinic Health System. "We come to work each and every day to live out our Mayo Clinic values in putting the needs of our patients first. Our team is collaborative and provides the best care that is safe, and patient centered. I want to take this moment to thank the patients for allowing us to partner with them in their care. I also want to thank our team for choosing excellence every day."

The maternity evaluation looked at data related to uncomplicated pregnancies and measured five different factors, including scheduled early deliveries, C-section rates in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and option for vaginal births after cesarean. Participating hospitals also provided information on available services and amenities, such as, midwives, private rooms, valet parking and childbirth classes.

“Parents today want the safest and highest quality care for mom and baby. Reflecting our primary value, 'the needs of the patient comes first,' we continuously strive to provide that level care every day to our patients," said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System SW Wisconsin.

