Mayo's 'flower fairy' brings joy to patients and staff

The first bouquet was discovered at the end of June, set on a counter in the new volunteer area/direction assistance intersection of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Lush and colorful, every week a new flower arrangement appeared to replace the old ones, and the mysterious bouquet maker and deliverer was christened the "flower fairy" by bewildered but delighted staff and volunteers.
It was another month before the flower fairy's identity was revealed. Respiratory therapist Sarah Burnham was making the secret drops, and it wasn't just in one location -- on a weekly basis, she was quietly delivering fresh flowers to five different areas of the hospital, and had been doing so in some of departments for as long as two years.
Burnham, who buys several bunches of flowers a week at the grocery store, dividing them up between vases and adding touches like plastic butterflies, never sought to be credited and thanked for gesture, rather intending simply to "make people happy."
She started leaving flowers two years ago in the respiratory therapy department, in honor of a colleague who passed, next adding the ER -- "There are a lot of people struggling over there who could use some joy, and for staff I think it brightens the room a little bit in such a chaotic environment," then the information desk and recently the cafeteria.
Hospital volunteer Carol Strittmater, who found the first arrangement in the direction assistance area, says as they appeared patients and visitors passing by would comment how the blossoms lift their spirits.
"Several gentleman commented," Strittmatter said. "Some of the older ladies always enjoyed it because they'd say, 'Oh, my mom used to grow those (varieties) or grandma used to have them -- it brought some memories back. It was a joy for everyone who saw them -- a lot of happiness and smiles all around."
Coming off the elevator in the morning, volunteer Sandy King says the first thing she does is look to see the flowers, and fellow volunteer Carol Carson, a retired respiratory therapist, says they are a conversation starter.
The volunteers, Burnham says, "are so hard working and so knowledgeable, so if it brightens their day that just makes me even more happy."
The pandemic, Burnham says, has been difficult for everyone, and "we have an opportunity to make other people smile and shine and keep going when we're all suffering and we're all going through a lot."”
Cindy Wemette, who works in patient experience and with the volunteers, says she has had people in administration note how the flowers "warmed up the area."
"It does change the mood," Wemette says, noting some people go out of their way to see the arrangements -- or even smell the fresh flowers -- before heading to their appointments. Even with masks of on, the volunteers note, you can see the smile in people's eyes.
Burnham strives to "leave people better than how I found them" and it "really makes my heart happy."
For a moment, finding out the identity of flower fairy was a bit sad for Strittmatter, because it "was so fun wondering," and the reveal was like "finding out about the tooth fairy."
Still, being able to express their appreciation to Burnham was so important to them all.
"We want her to know the impact she has had," Wemette says. "On the patients, the visitors and the staff."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.