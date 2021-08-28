Mayo's 'flower fairy' brings joy to patients and staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Several gentleman commented," Strittmatter said. "Some of the older ladies always enjoyed it because they'd say, 'Oh, my mom used to grow those (varieties) or grandma used to have them -- it brought some memories back. It was a joy for everyone who saw them -- a lot of happiness and smiles all around."

Coming off the elevator in the morning, volunteer Sandy King says the first thing she does is look to see the flowers, and fellow volunteer Carol Carson, a retired respiratory therapist, says they are a conversation starter.

The volunteers, Burnham says, "are so hard working and so knowledgeable, so if it brightens their day that just makes me even more happy."

The pandemic, Burnham says, has been difficult for everyone, and "we have an opportunity to make other people smile and shine and keep going when we're all suffering and we're all going through a lot."”

Cindy Wemette, who works in patient experience and with the volunteers, says she has had people in administration note how the flowers "warmed up the area."

"It does change the mood," Wemette says, noting some people go out of their way to see the arrangements -- or even smell the fresh flowers -- before heading to their appointments. Even with masks of on, the volunteers note, you can see the smile in people's eyes.