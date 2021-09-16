Mayo's lab busy with increased COVID testing, off-season RSV

"Even though we have the bodies available sometimes there are other factors involved," Torgerson says. "It's trying, but the good thing is last year we learned to work together really well, and we persevere in times of challenge. Teamwork is really important, and we've found a good way to communicate when we're really stressed."

The competitive job market resulting from the pandemic can make it difficult to fill positions and retain employees, Wohlrab says, noting adequate staffing is a potential concern in many areas of healthcare. In addition, Wohlrab and Torgerson note having enough reagent and other necessary supplies in stock can be a challenge.

"We are always concerned about supplies. You kind of have to be prepared for the unknown or the unexpected -- you have to kind of guess the future of testing, what it is going to be next month, and try to prepare ahead because it's taking longer to get supplies than normal," says Torgerson. "Our supply chain department has really been an important part of the teamwork here. They have worked very hard with vendors and suppliers to make sure we have alternative products if we need.

Across Mayo sites, the labs make every effort to share supplies if needed and to stay in communication to best serve patients at each location. The collaborative spirit has been a positive of the pandemic.