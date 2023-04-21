The new Mayo Clinic Health System hospital tower in La Crosse is being constructed with sustainability in mind, with a projected energy use intensity significantly below the health care industry standard.

The Mayo enterprise last year joined the Better Climate Challenge, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Energy. The six-floor, 70 bed La Crosse hospital, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will use about 130 units of energy per square foot, compared to 200 to 235 for the average facility. Gundersen Health System was also designed to be eco-friendly, having reached energy independence in 2014.

To achieve the lower carbon footprint, Mayo's new hospital will be outfitted with an exterior "envelope" with full insulation, a vapor barrier in the walls and windows, and a tan colored, reflective roof. These features help keep the facility cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

The hospital's lighting will be LED with cloud-based controls to tailor lighting to specific rooms and reduce electricity use by 20% to 40%. Chilled beams in the ceilings limit the number of required materials. In addition, a portion of floor and wall coverings are made from recycled materials.

"Mayo Clinic is committed to reducing certain greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and overall energy use by 20% within 10 years," said regional chair of facilities for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin Karen Finneman Killinger. "New construction projects, like the hospital in La Crosse, provide the perfect opportunity to incorporate more sustainable building solutions."

The hospital will be the first in the Mayo system to use geothermal energy, lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, said Finneman Killinger.

"Geothermal heating and cooling uses groundwater to transfer energy for heating and cooling the facility," Finneman Killinger explained. "Five or six 12-inch diameter and 162-foot deep wells will support the needs of the new hospital."

The hospital is anticipated to open late next year.