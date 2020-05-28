Mayo's Pain-Less initiative aims to help curb fear of shots

There may be no such thing as a painless poke, but at Mayo Clinic Health System the Pain-Less initiative is taking some of the sting away from inoculations.
The Pain-Less initiative, which became standard across Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin locations in January, is designed to give infant, child and even adult patients a bit of comfort or distraction during blood draws, IV starts or immunizations, especially those with a fear of needles or low pain tolerance.
Options are available dependent on the age of the patient, and the individual or parent can select one in advance of the appointment to alleviate some anxiety about coming in for a shot.
"For parents it's kind of empowering for them to be involved in their child's care, and for kids they like having that choice," says Breanna Baum, clinical nurse specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System.
For infants, parents can opt to swaddle or snuggle their baby or have the mother breastfeed during the injection, or elect to give the baby a pacifier dipped in a sucrose solution. The sugar water blend provides a pharmacologic effect, says Baum, and is like all Pain-Less initiative options based in evidence.
Toddlers and young kids, many who have begun to regard the doctor's office as a scary place, can find a diversion in pinwheels, trinkets, stress balls or games of I-spy while their shot is administered, or have any discomfort dulled with a numbing spray or cream applied to the injection site.
Teens can take advantage of the numbing formula or a vibration apparatus, or simply immerse themselves in their smartphones to take their mind off the needle.
Pediatrician Dr. Kudan Verma of Mayo in La Crosse says at times even adolescents approaching 18 come in with "anxiety splayed on their face" knowing a vaccine is on the docket, and it can be reassuring to know before they even enter the room that they have some decision-making power.
"(They appreciate) having a little bit of ownership over their care, that it's not just something being done to them," Verma says.
Jean Stavenau, nurse manager for pediatric outpatient care at Mayo, notes some adults too have a lifelong fear of needles after a traumatic early experience at the doctor, and hopes the Pain-Less initiative can serve as an early intervention of sorts.
Indeed, a positive relationship and trust between patient and provider goes a long way in ensuring appointments are kept, and from a public health standpoint, Verma adds, fear-related delays or avoidance in getting essential shots and immunizations can be detrimental.
Some kids still cry during the needle prick, says Baum, noting tears are a coping mechanism, but for toddler Quincy Michael the combination of numbing cream, parental support and Mayo's "extraordinary" phlebotomists and nurses allowed for dry eyes during a recent blood draw.
The 2-year-old's mom, Claire Richards of Winona, says she was initially apprehensive about her young son having a blood draw, but all went smoothly, Quincy content as he sat on dad Sam Michael's lap during the process.
"He didn't squirm or move," Richards says. "I think it had a very positive effect."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
