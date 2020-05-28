Mayo's Pain-Less initiative aims to help curb fear of shots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There may be no such thing as a painless poke, but at Mayo Clinic Health System the Pain-Less initiative is taking some of the sting away from inoculations.

The Pain-Less initiative, which became standard across Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin locations in January, is designed to give infant, child and even adult patients a bit of comfort or distraction during blood draws, IV starts or immunizations, especially those with a fear of needles or low pain tolerance.

Options are available dependent on the age of the patient, and the individual or parent can select one in advance of the appointment to alleviate some anxiety about coming in for a shot.

"For parents it's kind of empowering for them to be involved in their child's care, and for kids they like having that choice," says Breanna Baum, clinical nurse specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System.

For infants, parents can opt to swaddle or snuggle their baby or have the mother breastfeed during the injection, or elect to give the baby a pacifier dipped in a sucrose solution. The sugar water blend provides a pharmacologic effect, says Baum, and is like all Pain-Less initiative options based in evidence.