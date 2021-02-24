Mayo's sports medicine team to provide care at WIAA state basketball tournaments in La Crosse

Mayo Clinic Health System's Southwest Wisconsin sports medicine team will provide any necessary medical care during the upcoming Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball tournaments at the La Crosse Center.

The state high school basketball tournament for girls in divisions 2, 4 and 5 is being held Feb. 25-27, with the boy's tournaments, the divisions for which have not yet been announced, scheduled for March 4-6.

Mayo sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers will be on-site for all games to assist with injury prevention or treatment. Mayo Clinic Health System's sports medicine team also includes orthopedic surgeons, emergency department providers and physical therapists.

"We are very excited for this opportunity to work with the WIAA and support the talented high school athletes from around the state of Wisconsin," says Jacob Erickson, D.O., sports medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska.

Adds Paul Molling, D.O. and vice chair of clinical practice at Mayo Clinic Health System, "Working with the WIAA to help bring the tournament to La Crosse has been a pure pleasure, and we look forward to helping keep these athletes safe and making the tournament a fantastic experience for them and the fans."

