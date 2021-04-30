Mayo's St. Francis Chapel soon resuming in-person mass with precautions in place

Mayo Clinic Health System will reopen St. Francis Chapel for in-person mass starting May 9, after a yearlong suspension due to COVID-19.
Mass will be offered at 12:15 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in the chapel, located on the second floor of the La Crosse hospital, with precautions in place. Capacity will be limited, and attendees must wear a facemask and practice physical distancing. Masks will be provided for those who arrive without one.
Mayo previously paused in-person mass in April 2020 but the Chapel remained open for prayer and mediation during the pandemic.
“We are delighted to celebrate Mass once again with those seeking the healing grace of the Eucharistic and willing to participate to live Mass,” says Father Honoré Kombo, priest chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse.
