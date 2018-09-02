Carol Wateski of La Crosse has had a deeply personal reason for being emotionally stirred by the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain and the subsequent recounting of his military career, 5½ years as a POW during the Vietnam War and his political career.
The Arizona Republican’s death Aug. 25 kindled memories of her fleeting meeting with McCain Oct. 10, 2008, at the La Crosse Center to present a gift before a presidential campaign speech.
It was a set of commemorative dog tags, like hundreds and hundreds of others that her husband, Bob, had presented to veterans throughout the country in a self-assigned mission to honor fellow service members.
The Wateskis had attended McCain’s 2000 campaign rally in La Crosse, but they arrived too late to get close enough to McCain to slip him the dog tags, she said.
In 2008, health problems — some related to his bout with throat cancer in 2005 — left Bob too ill to attend McCain’s appearance during his second run for the presidency. He deployed Carol to go to the La Crosse Center again.
Bob undoubtedly felt a kinship with McCain: They both were Vietnam War vets — Bob spent one of his 7½ years in the Marines in Vietnam, and Navy pilot McCain spent years as a POW in Hanoi.
Carol’s love for Bob, who died on Sept. 28, 2017, was and is so abiding that she was bound and determined to complete her assignment. Somehow, she managed to elbow her way to the front of the crowd clamoring for McCain’s attention.
“How I actually got there, I don’t know,” Carol said. “I must have pushed and shoved, because I was trying to do something for my husband.”
A member of McCain’s security detail helped her get the senator’s attention, and the senator approached her and grasped her hands, she said.
“One thing I do remember when he took my hands is his hands were warm — a lot of politicians’ hands are cold and sweaty,” Carol said, laughing. “And I remember he looked me right in the eye.
“I made one mistake,” she said. “Everything happened so fast, I forgot to give him Bob’s card, so McCain probably never knew who gave him the dog tags.”
Bob, whose nickname was “Gunny,” by virtue of his rank, gunnery sergeant, had a sense of humor reflected in the message on that card. He gave cards to everyone he gave tags to, as well as family members to whom he gave symbolic beads that he laboriously strung himself.
This message is on the back of the card: “WARNING. I suffer from occasional loss of mental stability and become very violent with only slight provocation. The Veterans Administration has determined that both mental and physical harassment of my person may be hazardous to your health and well being. So stay the hell out of my way. Thank you.”
The colors of the sets of beads stand for war theaters — green, yellow and red for Vietnam; red, white, green and black for Iraq; and red white and blue for families without military service. He fashioned so many that Carol still has hundreds she distributes as she carries on his patriotic tradition whenever she has the opportunity.
Whenever Bob attended a funeral, he asked family members whether he could place a set of the dog tags and a string of beads in the coffin, a request rarely, if ever denied.
The tags, which the Wateskis ordered at their own expense from Shields of Strength, a Beaumont, Texas, company that produces inspirational jewelry, cover every branch of the service. Some designate specific wars, and each features a prayer or a Scripture verse.
Bob’s penchant for distributing the dog tags fell in line with his membership in the Patriot Guard Riders, a national nonprofit organization whose members attend funerals of veterans and first responders. They sometimes transport a veteran’s ashes to a final resting place.
Bob liked McCain, who will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md., his widow said.
“Bob didn’t always see eye to eye with him,” Carol said, adding as an example, “John McCain was against waterboarding, but my husband had no problem with waterboarding. Neither do I, if it gets information.”
Carol, who said she and Bob voted for Donald Trump and said she would again, deflected questions about the controversy surrounding the 45th president’s recalcitrance in resisting the flying the White House flag at half-staff to honor McCain and his reluctance to praise the senator.
Perhaps it was a misunderstanding of protocol, she said, adding, “Knowing him, he probably didn’t know, but somebody should have told him.
“I know some people have trouble with the word ‘hero,’ ” she said. “John McCain served his country honorably. But all the other men who were tortured like him in the Hanoi Hilton and came home will one day die or already have, and they didn’t lower the flag for them.
“The real heroes died giving the biggest sacrifice one can give,” she said.
After Bob’s military service, the couple resurrected Bob’s dad’s business, La Crosse Floor Sanding, which Carol described as “the hardest way to make a living.”
Bob relished the work, though, she said, “because he just loved to take an old, ugly floor and make it new again.”
The Wateskis mutual affection for and allegiance to veterans included their being one of the driving forces to develop Veterans Freedom Park on the Black River, across from Copeland Park.
Carol expressed disappointment that Bob didn’t live long enough to see the park completed and expressed hope that it will be accomplished before she dies. Efforts continue to get an airplane to complement the tank displayed at the park, she said.
“He loved that park,” she said. “I’m trying to carry on what Bob wanted. I hope we can finish that park.”
As Carol also continues Bob’s tradition in distributing dog tags and beads, Bob’s motivation for the cause was included a comment in his short, self-written obituary in the Oct. 3 La Crosse Tribune.
“Proud of being a U.S. Marine. Vietnam vet,” he wrote. “We were winning when I left. Politicians lost it.”
