McCartney prepares for retirement from Gundersen with gratitude

In nearly 35 years of service to Gundersen Health System’s people, Mary Ellen McCartney, chief human resources officer, has been driven to provide those around her with opportunities to learn and grow.

Now, as she prepares to retire at the end of the year, she hopes the foundation she has helped build will benefit staff long into the future.

“Over the years, I have had a lifetime of opportunities to learn and grow with Gundersen. I cannot possibly chronicle that growth, but I know for certain that I have been immeasurably enriched and would most certainly say ‘YES’ again to a career at Gundersen,” Mary Ellen shares. “Our purpose of enriching lives and improving everyone’s health and well-being is a deeply personal commitment of mine, one I will continue to live long after I retire.”

Reflecting on her time with Gundersen, McCartney says creating solutions with staff at the center and innovating Human Resources processes and platforms to serve them have been her most fulfilling work throughout the years. To support these efforts in the future, the new, combined organization of Gundersen and Bellin Health is hiring a chief people officer, with a selection expected very soon. This executive position will oversee Human Resources operations across the new organization and lead regional efforts to support, grow, and develop our workforce.

“I am very excited about our new organization with Bellin Health, and I trust we will continue to create the kind of organization we all want to work for and receive care,” Mary Ellen shares.

“I am so grateful for my leadership colleagues at Gundersen, the dedicated and caring HR team, and our top-notch clinicians and staff. I have had the wonderful fortune to witness the growth of a truly one-of-a-kind organization. I look forward to spending more time with those I love most – my family and friends – but I also am excited to see those who I have worked closely with thrive and continue to serve our patients, staff, and community with compassion, resiliency, and innovation.”

