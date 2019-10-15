The Apartment Association of La Crosse will host its third annual meatball dinner, bake sale and silent auction fundraiser for the La Crosse Police Department K-9 program from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the American Legion Post 52, 711 S. Sixth St.
In previous years, the Apartment Association was able to donate $5,000 each year to the program, which goes toward paying for food, vet visits, protective vests, car kennels and training.
The event will have K-9 dogs and their handlers present throughout the day to interact with attendees.
For more information, call Pamela Strittmater at 608-317-3678.
