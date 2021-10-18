 Skip to main content
Medford man dead after Monroe County traffic crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday at 6 a.m. east of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Petrick, 20, Medford, died after his westbound 2008 Chevy Malibu crossed the centerline on Hwy. 21 in the town of LaGrange and crashed head-on into a semi truck operated by Richard Murphy, 52, Ontario.

Petrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger in the semi truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Murphy wasn’t injured.

Highway 21 was closed for nearly six hours as the sheriff’s office investigated the scene and crews cleaned up a large amount of debris and spilled diesel fuel.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

