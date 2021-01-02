Medical residents at Mayo rise to the challenge during coronavirus pandemic

For medical residents, the expectation is to learn from established physicians and their years of experience in many facets of medicine.
During her first two years in Mayo Clinic Health System’s medical residency program, Dr. Emily French found her education going as planned, soaking in knowledge alongside classmates and caring for patients face to face.
But 2020 threw a curveball in the routine, with the coronavirus pandemic altering the formats of coursework and patient care, and she found herself learning right alongside the faculty as they faced an unprecedented health crisis.
“This was new to all of us,” says French, now a third-year chief resident.
Adjustments to the residency program were made quickly once the first coronavirus cases were reported in La Crosse County in March. Residents working with non-hospitalized patients were pulled off rotations until a safety plan could be put in place, and many classes went online “so they could work from home while we figured out what to do,” says Dr. John Merfeld, residency program director.
Residents navigated virtual visits for the first time, developing a skill French might not have otherwise been introduced to, says Merfeld, noting the pandemic “forced us to do some things — in a good way.”
Once proper PPE was secured and safety measures were put in place, residents were able to resume some visits in elective settings, while most lectures were conducted via Zoom.
Dr. Erin Morcomb, residency program faculty, says there were both drawbacks and positives to the virtual format, with staff able to combine lessons for residents at numerous Mayo locations and those stationed at hospitals outside La Crosse able to log on without making the drive. However, the personal interaction was missed, with French noting the residents are a “close knit group” who often socialized outside of work, a bonding experience off limits during the pandemic.
As chief resident, French serves as a “liaison” between the residents and faculty, and found during virtual meetings people are less likely to speak up and voice questions or concerns.
“It’s harder to get a read on emotion — it feels like I have less of a pulse on the residency,” French says.
The pandemic has, however, “highlighted how integral we all are,” French says, with residents working directly with COVID-19 patients and serving in many settings while discovering more about the workings of the virus in tandem with seasoned medical professionals.
“We became content experts very quickly,” says Dr. Jodie Diemer, second-year medical resident. “To be on the cutting edge is really rewarding ... both exhilarating and terrifying.”
Among the unique challenges the residents faced during the pandemic was conducting end-of-life conversations between critically ill patients and their families on a virtual level, making an already difficult discussion all the more painful, knowing face to face good-byes would be unlikely.
The stresses and devastation brought on by the pandemic didn’t leave Diemer questioning her career path, however, calling caring for COVID patients “a privilege,” though she continues to worry about potential spread to her family members. French, too, is confident she chose the right field, with the pandemic in fact motivating her even more to be a great doctor.
“I’m lucky as a physician to be actively doing something (about the pandemic) rather than feeling hopeless,” French says.
Merfeld says all of the current 18 residents have risen to the challenge, “wanting a role in this to help any way they could.” Despite the abrupt changes to the program in 2020, the overall score for the annual training exam was the highest its been in at least seven years, Merfeld says, crediting “their passion, their drive and their ability to look at their futures and want to be the best they can be.”
Adds Morcomb of the residents, “No one has backed down. They’ve all stepped up.”
