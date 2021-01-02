Medical residents at Mayo rise to the challenge during coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Erin Morcomb, residency program faculty, says there were both drawbacks and positives to the virtual format, with staff able to combine lessons for residents at numerous Mayo locations and those stationed at hospitals outside La Crosse able to log on without making the drive. However, the personal interaction was missed, with French noting the residents are a “close knit group” who often socialized outside of work, a bonding experience off limits during the pandemic.

As chief resident, French serves as a “liaison” between the residents and faculty, and found during virtual meetings people are less likely to speak up and voice questions or concerns.

“It’s harder to get a read on emotion — it feels like I have less of a pulse on the residency,” French says.

The pandemic has, however, “highlighted how integral we all are,” French says, with residents working directly with COVID-19 patients and serving in many settings while discovering more about the workings of the virus in tandem with seasoned medical professionals.

“We became content experts very quickly,” says Dr. Jodie Diemer, second-year medical resident. “To be on the cutting edge is really rewarding ... both exhilarating and terrifying.”