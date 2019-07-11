Lamb sizzling on the grill, drums keeping the beat of an ancient culture, beautiful iconography offering a window into heaven and the sweet aroma of Syrian fried bread: The 45th annual Mediterranean Festival promises a feast for the senses.
People of all ages and backgrounds are invited to this multicultural event, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on the grounds of St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 716 Copeland Ave.
The small but vibrant North Side parish will serve familiar favorites along with new activities this year, including Greek wine and olive oil tastings in conjunction with That Foreign Place, an Arabic tea ceremony, and a Middle Eastern herb and spice display.
While the festival, which is free to attend, includes a full day’s worth of music, dancing and children’s activities, the main draw is the huge array of pastries and mouthwatering food cooked on the grounds. Cuisine from the Fertile Crescent, Mediterranean and Eastern Europe, reflecting the various ethnic backgrounds of the church, is prepared from authentic recipes passed down for generations among parishioners’ families.
Menu options include lamb or marinated chicken kabob dinner, served with Syrian rice, salata, tzatziki or hummus and pita bread for $15. A vegetarian option with falafel is available for $10. Also new this year, children’s meals feature a half-chicken kabob, rice and fruit for $5. Limited quantities of spanakopita (Greek spinach pie) and stuffed grape leaves will be sold a la carte. Beverages for sale include beer, soda and water.
The Syrian/Lebanese fried bread zalaybee will be prepared hot and fresh on the grounds and then covered lightly with sugar and cinnamon. Other baked goods include baklava from Greece, various delicacies from Bulgaria and apricot-filled rogaliki from Russia.
Entertainment includes the Maritza Eastern European folk band, Winona Folk Dancers, Syrian drumming, henna art, face painting, balloon sculpture and silent auction. The Rev. Dean Wilhelm will offer tours of the church, highlighting the history of the 100-year-old-plus parish, its handpainted icons and general information about Orthodoxy.
The festival started as a neighborhood picnic, and parishioners enjoy connecting with the larger La Crosse community. “We want to thank everyone who comes to our festival. It is a truly enjoyable time to enjoy wonderful food and entertainment,” Wilhelm said.
The annual event helps raise funds to support St. Elias Church operations and ministries. Additionally, 10 percent of proceeds will go to FOCUS North America, a national movement of Orthodox Christians, united in faith and joined by a desire to provide action-oriented and sustainable solutions to poverty in communities across America. FOCUS has operations and youth volunteer experiences in more than 50 cities in the U.S..
Tickets may be purchased at the grounds. The event is held rain or shine. For a festival schedule or more details, please visit www.stelias-lacrosse.org. For more information, call 608-782-8641 or info@stelias-lacrosse.org.
