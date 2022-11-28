Meet 2022-23 Tribune Extra Effort students starting Tuesday

The first nominations have arrived from schools, and on Tuesday you’ll start meeting the 2022-23 La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort students.

The scholarship program is its 27th year, supported by our local colleges and donors throughout the community. All Extra Effort students will be featured in the Tribune and later recognized at a reception in May.

These award winners will have overcome challenges and obstacles to get to the point of graduating with their class and looking ahead to college.

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

If you can help, here is the information you need:

Extra Effort: To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.