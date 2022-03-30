Meet four candidates running for Bangor School Board

Four candidates are running to fill two seats on the Bangor School Board on April 5.

Voters will choose between incumbent Shelly Piske and Mandi Young for the south seat, and between Stephen Huffman and incumbent Joanie Wilcox for the at-large seat.

The Tribune asked the candidates a series of questions about their platforms. Below are their responses.

Shelly Piske (i) Age: 51

Education: High School diploma, mechanical certifications

Occupation: Lead Vac/Jet Operator city of La Crosse Wastewater Utility

Political experience: Nine years school board member

Why have you decided to run for the Bangor School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I have a passion for our school district and am proud of the education our students of the district receive. I think with my 18 years of maintenance on educational institutions gives me the insights on the needs of the buildings and grounds. All the pieces on the HVAC, electrical, and plumbing and how the systems work together as well as the daily cleaning and maintenance of our buildings. We have invested a lot of taxpayer dollars into these facilities and to have that working knowledge on the board is vital.

I also have the personal experience on the labor side of negotiating contracts and hiring of staff that is beneficial now to have the opposite perspective now that I am on the management side. I also am a partner in a business that plans for capital improvements and understands the difference between needs and wants and decides what is best for the future. My wide range of knowledge gives me great experience and knowledge going forward to keep the Bangor School District great.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

My number one priority has always been our students’ education. Keeping the standards high and achieving our district goals is very important. Walking the fine line between keeping our staff happy and keeping our community members happy has its challenges. I have experience in my job right now where the staff is not happy and leave, leaving the few that are left to do the work that needs to get done on a daily basis, it is exhausting. I do not want that to happen to our district, finding middle ground is important. If you are not willing to compromise there will be a mass exodus of students or a mass exodus of staff neither of which we can afford.

I’m proud of how we worked together to get through a tough period. More challenges come every year and with my experience I am ready to handle these challenges without any preconceived ideas or agendas to self fulfill. I am about all students first. I am open to any and all ideas and have an open mind and will base my decisions on what is best for our students as a whole. You have to make the best decisions with the information you have at that time and keep moving forward.

Mandi Young

Age: 30

Education: Bangor High School class of 2009

Occupation: Administrative Assistant at Mayo Clinic La Crosse

Political experience: None

Why have you decided to run for the Bangor School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I decided to run for school board to be a strong advocate for our children. Bangor is such an amazing supportive community and we need to keep the best interests of our students at the forefront of every decision made. I hope to bring new intuitive ideas to the board to keep our school district on the amazing path we already are on.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

Bangor is a growing community and a time in the future is going to come where we don’t have the space to accommodate our growing size, we need to take a hard look at all options available to ensure we have the space, not only looking at options but making the best decision on how to meet the future capacity demands. We also need to remain competitive to keep the best educators in our district.

Stephen Huffman

Age: 38

Education: GED

Occupation: Superintendent for RHI. Small Business Owner to HHI Properties and Huffman Construction Unlimited

Political experience: None

Why have you decided to run for the Bangor School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

As a father of three children in the Bangor School District, I am running for school board to ensure that the interests of students are represented on the school board and that they receive the best education we can provide. Having grown up in the Town of Burns, I’ve seen firsthand how tight knit this community is and I’m proud of the strength and resiliency I’ve seen especially during the past two challenging years. Serving my neighbors and community is second nature to me. I’ve volunteered with the La Crosse Youth Livestock Group that encourages kids to get involved with 4-H and specifically their livestock projects. I’ve also served as a coach for Bangor Youth Sports since 2015.

I believe I am the right candidate for school board since I currently have children in the district and am very in-tune to the issues our students are experiencing these days. I also understand the strengths and challenges facing rural school districts and will make every effort to increase the Bangor School District’s report card from “meets expectations” to “exceeds expectations.” I will work tirelessly to advocate for the best interests of our children and would be truly honored to represent my community as a member of the school board.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

As any parent or teacher knows, there are multiple issues that deserve our attention when it comes to our children’s education. During this time however, as we recover from the effects of the pandemic, I believe we must prioritize keeping our students as the number one focus and help them regain some of the learning losses that may have occurred during school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I also believe transparency is crucial as we encourage parents to be active participants in their kids schooling. I believe teachers, staff and school district members should do everything they possibly can to partner with parents to meet the needs of students.

I am grateful for the excellent teachers that my kids have had in the Bangor School District, and I look forward to collaboratively finding ways to improve the education that our children receive so that every Bangor student can achieve his or her goals and fulfill their dreams.

Joanie Wilcox (i)

Age: 56

Education: Graduate of Bangor High School

Occupation: Vice President-Administration at The First National Bank of Bangor

Political experience: School Board since 2015

Why have you decided to run for the Bangor School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

As an incumbent I’ve learned that this isn’t an easy job but I feel wholeheartedly that I’m in it for all the right reasons. I believe in our kids, our teachers and our district. I believe ALL students can achieve academic success when given the resources they need, including a nurturing school environment. My role as a board member is to guide policy to that end, while serving the district stakeholders. As a lifelong resident, I am vested in this community and feel my tenure at the bank has helped me make connections with folks in all stages of their lives and priorities. These connections help guide me to make decisions that are reflective of community values. I feel my strengths include problem solving, fiscal responsibility, trust, compassion and integrity, all of which serve me well on the board.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

Bangor is the smallest of the La Crosse County school districts so we will always be competing for talented educators and resources. We’ve developed a culture of excellence at BSD and that doesn’t happen without valued and dedicated teachers, support staff and administration. Since we can’t always match the larger schools, we need to promote our small town strengths and successes while being flexible and open-minded to foster relationships and nurture growth.

We get the best out of our educators through collaboration and the time our district has dedicated to the Professional Learning Communities (PLC) process has paid dividends and our student learners are the beneficiaries.

