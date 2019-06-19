You may be familiar with Boaty McBoatface, but what about Francis, Claire, Rose and Bonaventure? They are the local dragon boats of La Crosse.
Francis, Claire, Rose and Bonaventure are standard dragon boats used for Hong Kong-style racing, said Lori Freit-Hammes, Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival coordinator.
Freit-Hammes also works as director of wellness programs at Mayo Clinic and is a member of the La Crosse Paddling Club. Each boat carries 20 paddlers seated in two-person rows, a drummer at the front, and a person standing at the back to steer.
Rose and Bonaventure have borne world championship-level rowers, Freit-Hammes said. All four boats have Franciscan names.
Mayo Clinic began building its fleet of dragon boats with Francis and Rose, which the clinic bought from the Kahlua boat-building company.
The handcrafted boats have incredible craftsmanship, Freit-Hammes said. "Wooden gunwales, wooden seats, just beautiful boats."
Rose and Bonaventure were acquired at a discounted price after a week of international racing in Canada, Freit-Hammes said. They're Buks, short for Boots und Kunststoffbau, a German company.
Both brands are popular with U.S. and Canadian dragon boat teams, Freit-Hammes said. They cost about $10,000 per boat.
Beyond team practices for racing purpose, the boats are used throughout the season for recreational paddling, Freit-Hammes said. The decorative dragon head and tail, which adorn the bow and stern, only come out on races, however.
The festival will rent four more boats from race service provider Pan Am Dragon Boats to accommodate all the teams on race day, Freit-Hammes said.
The custom of dragon boating traces back to southern China. Dragon boat racing is associated with a festival called Duanwu Jie, which commemorates the death of a dedicated statesman named Qu Yuan. Legend has it that he threw himself into a lake after his council was wrongly rejected by the king during the Warring States period of China's history.
Local fisherman raced out on boats to save Qu Yuan, beating drums to scare off the dragons that inhabit the waters, according to one version of the story. Other versions of the story tell of locals throwing zongzi, steamed rice wrapped in bamboo leaves, into the water as a food offering for Qu Yuan, or as food to keep the fish away from Qu Yuan's body.
