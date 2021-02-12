Meet the Holmen School Board candidates

Chris Lau:

Chris Lau lives in the village of Holmen with his wife, Maren and their two daughters. His children, a second grader and a fourth grader, attend Viking Elementary School.

He was elected to the Holmen School Board in April 2020. Before being elected, he was a community member on the boards Personnel and Governance Committee.

“I first became involved with the school board as a way to give back to the community and to advocate for public education,” said Lau. “I am running again because I really believe in the mission of the district and in the community. I feel that the knowledge I have gained as a board member, combined with what I bring as a person, parent, and community member, make me a good candidate to continue to serve the district.”

He said he enjoys the policy and governance aspects of board work, sharing his passion for learning, and serving the district and community.

Jeff Powell:

Jeff Powell lives in the town of Holland and is married with two boys in elementary school in the district. He is a Holmen High School graduate and attended UW-La Crosse.