Meet the Holmen School Board candidates

The Tribune reached out to the five candidates running for two seats on the Holmen School Board.
Amber Hackman, Chris Lau, Jeffrey Powell, and Jennifer Westlie responded and are included below. Jennifer Dieck did not respond to multiple attempts.
The election is February 16.
Amber Hackman:
Amber Hackman lives in the village of Holmen and has two children who currently attend Holmen schools. This is her first time running for Holmen School Board, and she is proud to be a part of the community.
“I chose to run because I would like to give back to my community,” said Hackman. “Education is both my passion and my profession, and serving my home district is a natural extension of both.”
Hackman is a high school Spanish and English as a second language teacher with the Arcadia School District, which gives her knowledge about schools as a parent, a teacher and a member of the community. In addition to teaching, Hackman works as an on-call certified nursing assistant at a local long-term care facility.
Hackman says that she would bring perspectives as a parent, a teacher, and a member of the Holmen community.
As a school board member, Hackman would like to continue to make Holmen’s public school system strong and work collaboratively to find creative solutions to current and future issues.
Chris Lau:
Chris Lau lives in the village of Holmen with his wife, Maren and their two daughters. His children, a second grader and a fourth grader, attend Viking Elementary School.
He was elected to the Holmen School Board in April 2020. Before being elected, he was a community member on the boards Personnel and Governance Committee.
“I first became involved with the school board as a way to give back to the community and to advocate for public education,” said Lau. “I am running again because I really believe in the mission of the district and in the community. I feel that the knowledge I have gained as a board member, combined with what I bring as a person, parent, and community member, make me a good candidate to continue to serve the district.”
He said he enjoys the policy and governance aspects of board work, sharing his passion for learning, and serving the district and community.
Jeff Powell:
Jeff Powell lives in the town of Holland and is married with two boys in elementary school in the district. He is a Holmen High School graduate and attended UW-La Crosse.
“I’ve been living in the Holmen School District for the majority of my life, and graduated from the district a number of years ago,” said Powell. “While I’ve never served on the board in the past, I saw the multiple openings as a great opportunity to serve my community.”
He sees serving on the Holmen School Board as a chance to provide a fresh perspective in the district where his children and those of many of his family’s friend are educated.
A small business owner, Powell would bring his business acumen to the school board if elected.
Jennifer Westlie:
Jennifer Westlie lives in the town of Holland and in the Holmen School District for 22 years and is married to a fellow Holmen alumnus. She and her husband own a small Holmen-based business.
“We have two school age kids in the district,” said Westlie. “I’ve never served on the school board before but currently serve on the Holmen Area Foundation Board as treasurer.
Westlie lists the reason she is running for a seat on the Holmen School Board is to be the voice of district parents and community members.