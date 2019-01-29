The city of La Crosse Parks Recreation, and Forestry Department in partnership with the Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign is previewing the project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the La Crosse Public Library Main Auditorium.
This is a change in date due to the frigid weather.
City staff, design team members and campaign volunteers will be available to share information on the project and progress of the fundraising campaign.
For more information, contact 608-492-4392 or VeteransMemorialPoolLAX@gmail.com. Find additional information and updates regarding the VMPC on Facebook at and at www.MemorialPool.org.
