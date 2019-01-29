Try 1 month for 99¢

The city of La Crosse Parks Recreation, and Forestry Department in partnership with the Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign is previewing the project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the La Crosse Public Library Main Auditorium.

This is a change in date due to the frigid weather.

City staff, design team members and campaign volunteers will be available to share information on the project and progress of the fundraising campaign.

For more information, contact 608-492-4392 or VeteransMemorialPoolLAX@gmail.com. Find additional information and updates regarding the VMPC on Facebook at and at www.MemorialPool.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.