The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting Thursday to discuss the replacement of the eastbound Medary Bridge on Highway 16.
The bridge carries traffic over the La Crosse River between Highway B and Highway 157 in La Crosse County. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at North Woods International School at N2541 Sablewood Road, just off Highway B.
The transportation department is designing the replacement of the eastbound bridge, which is nearing the end of its useful life. Safety improvements are also being examined for the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway B. Construction is scheduled for 2023 and 2024.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions. Maps showing the proposed improvement alternatives will be on display, and DOT representatives will be available to discuss the project.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Tom Kratt at 608-789-7874. Written comments regarding the project can be emailed to Tom Kratt, thomas.kratt@dot.wi.gov or mailed to WISDOT, Tom Kratt at 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.
