Melanoma Awareness Month: Gundersen dermatologist offers prevention tips, warning signs

Sunshine provides a healthy boost of vitamin D, but prolonged, frequent exposure of ultraviolet rays can be dangerous, potentially leading to skin cancer.

The Skin Cancer Foundation reports 20% of Americans will develop skin cancer, with over two people dying each hour from the disease. With May marking Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Gundersen Health System dermatologist Dr. April Farrell reminds youth and adults to keep their SPF handy, their hats on and their tanning bed use nonexistent.

Basal cell carcinoma is both the most common form of skin cancer, with around 3.6 million cases diagnosed annually. Slow to develop and spread, BCC may resemble a pimple or lesion which doesn't heal and may bleed. Melanoma generally appears as a brown or black, asymmetrical mark. Around 20% of melanoma develops from an existing mole.

"You want to watch for moles that seem to be changing, whether they change color or start to itch or bleed, grow rapidly -- those would be warning signs, but most melanoma are brand new spots," Farrell says.

Melanoma is the most common cancer among younger women, but uncommon in the pediatric sector, with only around 2 to 3% of cases appear in kids. The risk of melanoma and BCC increases with age, diagnosed on average in the mid-60s age group.