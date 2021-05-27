 Skip to main content
Melrose-Mindoro High School Class of '21
Melrose-Mindoro High School Class of '21

Melrose-Mindoro High School commencement will take place at 2 p.m. May 29.

Valedictorians are Eviana Radcliffe and Sophia Thompson.

Salutatorians are Teagan Frey and Tucker Sbraggia. 

Candidates for graduation:

Kaylee Adams, Summer Antal, Jason Arzt, Alysia Bailey, Alyssa Baker, Ginger Benzing, Ella Bielefeldt, Peyton Braun, Drake Brindley, Blake Christianson, Emma Clausen, Avery Craig, Bailey Craig, Clay Foster, Johnathan Frazier, Seth Frederick, Teagan Frey, Bryson Gasch, Samuel Giertych, Paige Gordon, Brook Gunther, Kyle Hanson, Morgan Holliday, Olivia Huber, Sam Jenniges, Luke LaBar, Jaedyn Lathrop, Ryder Lefler, Tayla Mikel, Elijah Miller, Ashlee Nicolai, Justice Osgood, Eviana Radcliffe, Katelyn Ramsey, Dillian Rinartz, Katrina Savage,Tucker Sbraggia, Macie Schlegel, Kate Shawley, Erica Spors, Kael Spors, Sophia Thompson, Rachadra Thor, Morgan Tracey, Dao Vang, Noulee Vang, Rhyu Vang, Jonah Waughtal, Cagen Winslow, Caleb Wortman, Carson Zager, Reese Zeman.

