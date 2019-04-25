Four Melrose-Mindoro high school economics students qualified for the semi-finals of the National Economic Challenge held on April 24.
The Mustang Team was made up of seniors Anna Giertych and Ty Jenniges, junior Shoua Vang and sophomore Jonah Waughtal, and coached by economic teacher Randy Ebert. Their qualifying score was the highest in the state.
The National Economic Challenge is a program run by the Council for Economic Education, with two divisions named after famous economists. The Mustang Team was in the David Ricardo Division, designated for students participating in the challenge for the first time.
The results of the 80-minute semifinal test will be revealed next week, and the eight highest scores nationwide will qualify for the nationals in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.