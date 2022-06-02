Members of La Crosse's 'Old Guard' group gather for annual conversation and catch-up

They are called the "Old Guard," but they don't come from the military. Rather, the group of longtime La Crosse residents meets for conversation about their love for the city and to catch up with old friends.

The Old Guard formed in the 1880s among a group of seven La Crosse businessman, who met every New Year's Day for drinks and discussion. Over the decades, businessman and prominent male figures in the area were invited in as others passed away, the original cost of dues just 25 cents a year.

Today, the Old Guard has 30 members and has made some important changes, including extending invitations to women. The purpose of the group remains largely the same — "to talk together about the good fortune of La Crosse," says A. Erik Gundersen, and discuss ideas and plans for the city.

On Wednesday, the majority of the current 30 members gathered for an afternoon lunch and meeting, with Gundersen the current president. To be a member, you must have lived in La Crosse for at least 25 years, and the title of president goes to the person who has been a member the longest. For Gundersen, some four decades have gone by since he joined.

"This is where prominent people in La Crosse get together and have a venue to do it, whereas otherwise they're not likely to do this," Gundersen said. "That has helped me, and it helps others who are here today."

Other Old Guard members in attendance included Harry Dahl, board chair of Dahl Automotive, and John Desmond of Desmond Consulting. While the agenda for the meeting was short, Dahl said the meetings are important for holding "the fabric of the city together."

Staying true to the original goal of the Old Guard, the group said they will focus on further developing La Crosse for the future.

Although the history of the Old Guard is long, the group has shifted to include more members and to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to allow for social distancing and air circulation, the annual Old Guard meeting now occurs on June 1.

Even with the challenges of recent years and different changes made to group, one thing is clear among group members — La Crosse's Old Guard is not going anywhere anytime soon.

"The Old Guard is La Crosse," Dahl said. "We're a dynamic group, and there is no reason to not continue."

Emily Pyrek Community health reporter Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.