Memorial Day '21: Ceremonies, parades planned throughout region

In Onalaska, the Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 336 to Onalaska Cemetery, with Veterans memorial at 10 a.m., services at Hauser Cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., services at Asbury Cemetery Brice Prairie approximately. 11 a.m. (in case of rain, services held at Post 336) Refreshments will be served at Post 336 after the Onalaska ceremony.

In Holmen, the American Legion parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church and ends at Halfway Creek band shelter with a ceremony at 10 a.m.

In West Salem, the American Legion will have a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Village Park gazebo then to Veterans Memorial Park on Hwy. 16 for a rifle salute. Potluck to follow at Legion Post.