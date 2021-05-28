Memorial Day '21: Ceremonies, parades planned throughout region

Here are details on the many Memorial Day ceremonies and parades planned throughout the region. If your Monday, May 31 event open to the public is not on here, please send details to news@lacrossetribune.com
The American Legion Post 595 will visit local cemeteries to perform a brief memorial ceremony as listed in the itinerary below.
- Dresbach Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.
- Dakota Catholic Cemetery at 8:45 a.m.
- Dakota Public Cemetery at 8:55 a.m.
- Hiler Nodine Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.
- Nodine Lutheran Cemetery at 9:25 a.m.
- Toledo Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
- Prince of Peace Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
- Pin Creek Catholic Cemetery at 10:10 a.m.
- Crucifixion Cemetery at 10:25 a.m.
- South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery at 10:40 a.m.
- South Ridge Methodist Cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
- Prospect Hill Cemetery at 11:05 a.m.
Post 595 will return to the La Crescent Area Event Center for a noon ceremony as well as a drive-up Chicken-que, to include beans and potato salad at a cost of $10.
The La Crosse Memorial Day Association’s Memorial Day Parade, leaving King and Sixth streets at 9 a.m., proceeding on King to West Avenue to Forest Drive across La Crosse Street to Oak Grove Cemetery through the Losey Arch. (This route may change. See the Sunday, May 30 Tribune for exact route).
In Onalaska, the Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 336 to Onalaska Cemetery, with Veterans memorial at 10 a.m., services at Hauser Cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., services at Asbury Cemetery Brice Prairie approximately. 11 a.m. (in case of rain, services held at Post 336) Refreshments will be served at Post 336 after the Onalaska ceremony.
In Holmen, the American Legion parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church and ends at Halfway Creek band shelter with a ceremony at 10 a.m.
In West Salem, the American Legion will have a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Village Park gazebo then to Veterans Memorial Park on Hwy. 16 for a rifle salute. Potluck to follow at Legion Post.
(For all of these Memorial Day ceremonies, services at cemeteries will be the same as in past years: Oak Grove 10 a.m., with Legion Post 52 firing, Woodlawn Cemetery 10:15 a.m. VFW Post 1530 firing, Mormon Coulee Memorial Park 10:45 a.m., VFW Post 1530 firing, French Island Cemetery 11 a.m. with French Island American Legion Post 417 firing, Riverside Park band shelter 11:15 a.m. by the Navy, Legion Post 52 firing, Field Mass Catholic Cemetery at 11:15 a.m., Co. B-2nd WI. Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad, Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11:30 a.m. with VFW Post 1530 firing, Jewish Cemetery 12:15 p.m. with Co. B-2nd WI. Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad. Participants and spectators are asked to adhere to county covid distancing and facemask rules.)
Memorial Day Dinner by the Women of Faith, with drive-thru only dinner at the Faith United Methodist Church, La Farge, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until food is gone.
The menu is chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, beans, salads, dinner roll with butter, dessert and beverage: $12 per meal. To ensure plenty of food, make reservations. Additional drive-thru requests filled on Memorial Day as long as there is Contact information: Jean Hass at 608-606-4582 or hassjean@hotmail.com.